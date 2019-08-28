Assembly Directs Ministry To Submit Documents On Its Operations

The Enugu State House of Assembly has given the state’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry seven days to submit documents detailing its operations for legislative scrutiny.

The Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Commerce and Industry, Mr Innocent Ugwu, gave the directive in Enugu on Wednesday when he received staff of the ministry on a familiarisation visit at the Assembly Complex.

Ugwu said that the documents would help the committee to make meaningfully inputs on how to boost commercial and industrialisation activities in the state.

The lawmaker noted that lot of employment opportunities would be created for the teeming unemployed youths through boosting of commercial and industrial activities.

“With these documents, we will come up with bills and motions that will make Enugu State a choice destination for industrialists and other investors,’’ he said.

The lawmaker expressed displeasure over the ministry’s inability to generate the targeted N150 million revenue for 2019, as it realised only N28 million.

He charged them to block all revenue loopholes so that the state’s internally generated revenue would be enough for government to meet up its financial obligations.

Director of Administration in the ministry, Mrs Florence Okwochi, commended the committee for its efficiency in handling issues and called for synergy between the ministry and the assembly.