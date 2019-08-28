Chinese President Receives Credentials Of 10 Ambassadors

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, on Wednesday received credentials of 10 new ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The ambassadors include: Didier Dacko from Mali, Lechoo Daniel Setenane from Lesotho, Naghmana A. Hashimi from Pakistan, Mohamed A. Al-Dehaimi from Qatar, Graham Hugh Fletcher from Australia, Martin Chedondo from Zimbabwe.

Others are: Andre Unga from Estonia, Raja Nushirwan from Malaysia, Aishath Azeema from the Maldives, and Saramady Toure from Guinea.

Jinping said China attached great importance to developing friendly relations with countries and was ready to deepen political/mutual trust, expand pragmatic cooperation and jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative to benefit people of different countries.

The Chinese government promised to facilitate and support the work of the ambassadors, and hoped that they would play an active role in deepening the friendship between China and their countries as well as promoting bilateral ties.

The ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their state leaders to Jinping, and congratulated China on achievements made in 70 years since 1949.

They also expressed the hope of their countries to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and their readiness to push forward ties with China.

Jinping also received a letter of appointment presented by UN Resident Coordinator in China, Nicholas Rosellini, and stressed China’s support for multilateralism and for the UN to play a bigger role.