End Illegal Oil Bunkering

In spite of efforts by relevant stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, Nigeria is yet to be rid of the ugly menace of illegal oil bunkering, which entails the stealing of the nation’s oil resources by unpatriotic elements. As this economic crime persists, the nation continues to lose huge revenue needed for development purposes. This money lost to local economic saboteurs and their foreign collaborators would have helped bridge key infrastructural deficits.

Although industry watchers and government agencies differ on the quantum of resources lost to illegal bunkering, there is a consensus that humongous amount of money is being lost as this roguery goes on unabated. Those behind these nefarious activities have earned notoriety for cornering what should actually have accrued to the nation and diverting same to their private pockets.

What is even more worrisome is that this unwholesome, even if lucrative, trade has continued to defy efforts by government and the security agencies to stem it. Actually, reports indicate that more youths and women are now being recruited into the illicit business in some coastal communities.

It is estimated that illegal oil smuggling and bunkering, a highly organised criminal activity, costs Nigeria 10 million litres of petrol daily with the Human Rights Watch claiming in its report that the menace accounts for 10 per cent of the entirety of Nigeria’s oil production.

Illegal bunkering leads to the loss of billions of dollars in public funds. Those funds could be used to fund initiatives to reduce violence or to protect and fulfil human rights demands of the country, including ensuring proper training for the security forces, not to mention the establishment of schools, hospitals and other essential services.

More disconcerting is the dangerous trend this economic sabotage is taking as huge amount of money are put in the hands of criminal elements and non-state actors, most of whom are amassing arms and ammunition to be able to, not only perpetuate this illegal trade but also render unstable the country’s socio-political interests.

Lamentably, and like most things Nigerian, it is becoming an industry nibbling at the fighting spirit of government and key stakeholders in the oil and gas sector rendering the political will to combat it ineffective. It is then no surprise that the scourge is gaining gusto by the moment.

Allegations are rife, even by members of oil- bearing communities, that some security personnel collude with these thieves to ensure the sustenance of this unfortunate bleeding of the nation by a handful to satisfy their warped pecuniary interests. While we strive to resist the inclination to believe that security operatives sent to fight this crime have been sucked into it, we also feel obliged to recall that high ranking political actors had recently accused them of actively colluding and providing escort cover for the criminal activity. Although one may dismiss these as mere allegations, but we are compelled to recall that not too long ago, a Federal High Court in Lagos granted N10 million bail to a naval officer, with one surety following her arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged oil bunkering.

In the light of this, therefore, we are constrained to urge the government to focus its searchlight on the activities of security personnel deployed to check the menace of illegal bunkering and, ultimately, ensure that all those found wanting are apprehended and prosecuted. Most discerning Nigerians are beginning to feel disturbed that the more the government inject resources into the security apparatus around the oil resources, the more the crime escalates.

The fact that Nigeria is not at war and still grapples endlessly with the challenges of illegal bunkering underscores the need for new approaches to confront this economic monster head on. In the face of dwindling revenue juxtaposed by rising demands for infrastructure, social security and other governance expenditure, the least the nation can do is to block all its revenue leakages.

To this end, it is our considered opinion that the time is long overdue for government to be thoroughly introspective, monitor minutely the activities and, as a matter of fact, the lifestyle of security operatives posted on that assignment to affirm or repudiate allegations of connivance and collusion. This is necessary, in our view, in order to put an end to this brazen fleecing of the nation’s resources.

If the allegations against security operatives are established, government must do the needful by ensuring that perpetrators are made to face the full wrath of the law so as to serve as a deterrence to others. There must be an end to this crime of illegal oil bunkering and now is the time to put an end to it.