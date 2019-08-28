Ex-CP Seeks Better Military, Police Relations

A former commissioner of police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bar Lawrence Alobi, has called for mutual relationship between the police, military and other security agencies in the country.

Alobi, who was reacting to a recent killing of three policemen by soldiers in Taraba State, condemned incessant attacks and killings of policemen by the military and other sister agencies, describing it as a threat to internal security of the country.

The former police therefore called on the federal government to rise to the challenge and stem the tide of what he described as a dangerous trend by prosecuting and punishing the culprits.

“They’re supposed to be synergy and mutual respect between police and army. They are supposed to work together. What happened in Taraba, where three police men were killed is horrible and a dangerous trend to national security.

I am happy with the IGP. He was proactive by appointing a DIG to investigate the matter. I think what happened shouldn’t have happened. The Army should have arrested the suspects.”

Alobi also blamed the friction between the two security organizations on lack of mutual respect and synergy, noting that the agencies were created to complement each other, adding that the attacks were unnecessary.

He urged the security agencies to work in harmony, insisting that the security challenge in the country cannot be addressed with such attitude of animosity and acrimony amongst the security agencies.