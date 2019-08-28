EDUCATION
Experts Urge Students To Leverage On Turkey’s Educational Policy
Experts in the educational sector have urged Nigeria and Africa to seize the opportunity presented by the Turkish Government to provide standard and affordable education for International Students.
In an interview with the international students’ coordinator for Karabuk University in Turkey, Associate Prof. Tanis Kerim said entrance exam for 90per cent tuition scholarship into Karabuk University is currently ongoing at different centres in African states including Nigeria.
Kerim called on students seeking tertiary admission to seize the opportunity as it would grant them standard education as well as broaden their view to life.
“Education is the key to the development of a country especially when it is standard,” he said.
Speaking on security, he noted that there was no challenge including religious challenges.
He said,” You don’t have to worry about safety, Turkey is peaceful and we have different religion, including Christians and Muslims co-existing.
“We are rated number one in Turkey for highest number of International Students from eighty countries,” he added.
He stated that training would be organised for all international students unable to speak the Turkish language for maximum one year as this would remove language barriers and help them settle comfortably in the country.
CEO, Goodmus Learning Centre, Adekunle Badmus said the entrance exam ongoing is to help the students discover their field of study so they don’t end up doing courses they can’t cope with.
Badmus said though the exam has already been held in Lagos and Oyo state centres, it would still take place 22nd and 23rd of August in Benin and Abuja before proceeding to Accra and Kumasi in Ghana. He encouraged interested candidates to quickly contact Goodmus Learning Centre.
He added that it is an opportunity for students who got disappointed in the recent UTME.
Meanwhile, the General Manager, Goodmus Learning Centre, Bankole Akinfolarin expressed disappointment towards the level of interest from Nigerians and Africans.
MOST READ
DPR Seals 12 Fuel Stations In Taraba Over Pump Price
Gombe Govt. Spends N300M On Intervention Projects In 35 Communities
Ex Police Boss Seeks Better Military, Police Relationship
1 Dead, 810,000 Ordered To Evacuate As Storm Hits Japan
Court Fixes Sept. 11 For Hearing In IMN’s Case Challenging Proscription
Experts Urge Students To Leverage On Turkey’s Educational Policy
Group Congratulates Akpabio, Keyamo Over Appointments
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
We’ll Accord Traditional Institution Due Recognition – Gov Bello
- ENTERTAINMENT8 hours ago
Khafi And I Never Had Sex – Gedoni
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
FBI List: NFIU To Reverse Bank Transactions Of Indicted Nigerians
- NEWS23 hours ago
Why I Revoked N7BN Moniya-Iseyin Road Contract – Makinde
- NEWS9 hours ago
‘NBA Liable For Justice Onnoghen’s Sack’
- NEWS21 hours ago
Governor Bello Commiserates With Dangote, Family Over Passing Away Of Family Members
- BUSINESS7 hours ago
NERC Set To Okay Capping Of Estimated Billing By DisCos
- EDUCATION20 hours ago
NECO Release 2019 SSCE Result