FG Approves Spectrum For 5G Trial

The federal government has approved the spectrum for the trial of 5G services in the country.

The executive vice chairman of National Communication Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta, disclosed this at the opening of the maiden International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Digital African Week in Abuja yesterday.

Danbatta said that Nigeria had exceeded the 30 per cent penetration target set by the National Broadband Plan of 2013 to 2018 and stood at 33.31 per cent at the end of June 2019.

He said the commission had developed a framework to facilitate the deployment of broadband infrastructure across the country through the licensing of Infrastructure Companies (INFRACO).

He also said the framework would also deploy metro and intercity fibre and broadband Point of Access with a minimum capacity of IOG bps across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

He said the NCC had taken steps to involve members of the Academia as strategic stakeholders in the activities towards developing the Telecom sector.

Mr Danbatta said the Research and Development Department of NCC was collaborating with universities and other institutions of higher learning to develop the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

He assured that the NCC would continue to drive and implement policies, projects and programmes aimed at facilitating digital revolution and digital inclusion in Nigeria.

‘‘We have put in place, Broadband implementation and Monitoring Committee (BIMC) to monitor the full implementation of the INFRACO projects within the four-year implementation plan.