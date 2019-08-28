Group Congratulates Akpabio, Keyamo Over Appointments

A group, Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS) has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio and Hon. Festus Keyamo (SAN) for their appointments as minister, and minister of state for the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

In a statement signed by the director of media and publicity of the group, Otobong Gabriel, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, the director general of the group, Comrade Obinna Nwaka, commended the sterling qualities and abilities of the duo, to drive the development agenda of the region.

Nwaka noted the Niger Delta as the economic-based of the nation, which requires leaders with high level of political maturity with the heart to serve in order to stabilize the oil polity in the region and term down the insecurity challenges faced in the region as a result of marginalization.

The group therefore felicitates with the duo, adding that their appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari is a reward for hard work and diligence to duty and testamentary of the President’s approval for their work in his first term and his believe in their ability to contribute meaningfully toward the Next Level agenda he promised Nigerians.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitisation is a registered body constituted by youth leaders to promote and supports the policies and programmes of the federal government with structures all across the federation.