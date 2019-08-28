Healthcare: NASS Assures MDCAN Of Residency Training, Workable NHIS

The Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Yusuf Sununu, has expressed the commitment of the House of Representatives to providing specialists in the country.

This was even as the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, also assured of workable health insurance scheme in the country, saying it is key to having best healthcare services in the country.

They both expressed these commitments at the Ground Breaking and Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of the National Secretariat Complex of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), yesterday in Abuja.

Hon. Sununu commended the consultants for their faith in the country’s healthcare services by resolving to remain even when many of their colleagues have gone in search of greener pastures outside the country.

He said “you all are aware of the recent development which has to do with doctors residency training in the country, of which you are the major stakeholders. There is effort to make sure there is adequate funding provided so that we can address various problems confronting residency training in the country.”

NMA president, Dr. Francis Faduyile,

In his remarks, said the NMA is happy and confident that with the MDCAN project, a lot of great things are going to happen in the association.

He also explained that the project was not a hindrance to the ongoing NMA building but reminded the MDCAN of the need for their support to the ongoing NMA project.

The President, MDCAN, Prof. Ngim Ngim, said the initiative was conceived as part of the strategic development of the association to reposition it for better service to members and the Nigerian people.

According to him, “the project will among other benefits ease administration of the association including storage and easy retrieval of documents, improve coordination of activities and programmes, enhance communication and relationship with partners, and bolster her image and status and as well serve as a platform to diversify the source of revenue of the association in the near future rather than total dependence on capitation and levies. ”

The MDCAN project is multipurpose, comprising a national secretariat, an event centre and a 52-room guest house. It will be executed in three phases.