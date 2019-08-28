CRIME
ICPC To Commence Nigeria Corruption Index
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to commence the Nigeria Corruption Index.
Speaking at the national stakeholders’ meeting on the Nigeria Corruption Index and presentation of policy brief on eradicating electoral corruption yesterday in Abuja, the chairman of the ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye said the surveys in Nigeria about corruption are externally designed and hence, they may not ask the right question or go to the right places and invariably, may not produce the right answers.
He further stated that the findings of the Nigeria Corruption Index would be used to tackle Nigeria’s problems and proffer the right solutions.
The ICPC boss, was also quick to note that the exercise is not entirely meant to target anyone or prosecute anyone but rather aimed at preventing further crimes.
Also speaking, the provost of Anti-corruption Academy of Nigeria, Professor Sola Akinrinade said, “At the Academy, we are convinced of the need for a national response to the various international measurements of corruption in the country. The reports of corruption measurement initiatives have continued to put governments everywhere on their toes, Nigeria inclusive. Even while we complain against unfavourable ratings, there is a general acceptance of the need to do well in the Index.”
He further noted that “By embarking upon this initiative, we are not seeking to dismiss existing international and national measurements such as the National Bribery Index or Corruption Survey; rather, we seek to develop a comprehensive index that will address the complex and multidimensional nature of the problem. We are seeking to complement existing initiatives and not to dismiss them. In implementing this project, we seek to collaborate with stakeholders represented in this room and others, in order to come up with a widely accepted ranking index that will address national peculiarities and specificities and, as far as possible, generate widespread acceptance’.
“We are also presenting the Anti-Corruption Policy Brief on Eradicating Electoral Corruption with focus on Vote Buying. The Brief is the outcome of the Policy Dialogue on the same theme that was held in April 2016 with many of you here present: as well as Report of the Corruption Awareness and Susceptibility Survey of Students of Nigerian Tertiary Institutions.
“It is our expectation that the Nigeria Corruption Index project and process will benefit greatly from this national stakeholder meeting.”
MOST READ
N1.7bn Fraud: ICPC Prosecutes Head of Disability Cooperative Society
2019 Elections: Join Hands In Building Party, Obaseki Tasks Aggrieved APC Members
Wike Calls For State Police
N7.2b Fraud: Former Finance Director Denies Paying Money Into Kalu’s Company’s Account
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
Obaseki Meets Edo NUT, Optimistic About Resolution Of Issues
Obaseki, Congo Brazzaville Mull Partnership With Stem Cell Transplant Centre
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FBI List: NFIU To Reverse Bank Transactions Of Indicted Nigerians
- ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Khafi And I Never Had Sex – Gedoni
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
NERC Set To Okay Capping Of Estimated Billing By DisCos
- NEWS16 hours ago
‘NBA Liable For Justice Onnoghen’s Sack’
- NEWS24 hours ago
3 Dead, Others Injured As Dangote Truck Rams Into BRT Bus In Lagos
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
Zoning Machinations Ahead Of 2023
- LAW3 hours ago
Court Stops APC Primary In Bayelsa
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
$9bn UK Judgement: FG Goes On Appeal, Seeks Stay Of Execution