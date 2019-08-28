NEWS
Insecurity: Army To Establish Intelligence Cells At Flashpoints Nationwide
The Chief of Army Staff Lt General Tukur Buratai has approved the establishment of intelligence Cells at flashpoints across the country to tackle enhance timely intelligence gathering to address lingering insecurity.
This is just as the COAS has also approved the relocation of Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps (NAIC) training college from Lagos to Abuja.
Lt Gen Buratai in his remarks at the commissioning ceremony of headquarters NAIC annex complex said he has since assumption of office made deliberate efforts to enhance the overall operational capabilities of the Nigerian Army through targeted infrastructural development to meet international standards.
He said “since my assumption of office as the COAS, I’ve made deliberate efforts to enhance the overall operational capabilities of the Nigerian army through implementation of innovative strategy to ensure that the NA is always ahead of adversary in this complex and asymmetric threats environment,”
He said the NAIC has benefited greatly due to the primacy of intelligence in combating contemporary asymmetric threats to national security.
“It is not coincidental that I’ve made deliberate efforts to uplift the general operational capabilities of the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps given the primacy of Intelligence in combating contemporary asymmetric threats to national security.
“I believe that a well-equipped and administered NAIC that functions optimally will have a multiplier effect across Nigerian Army operations,” he said
In his welcome address, the Chief of NAIC Major General Samuel Adebayo in his remarks said the structure which houses critical intelligence facilities will revolutionise intelligence collection capability of the corps to produce timely and accurate intelligence reports.
“The centre is intended to revolutionise intelligence collection capabilities of the NAIC to produce more timely and more accurate intelligence reports for all ongoing Nigerian Army operations both locally and internationally,” he said
He added “in order to ensure maximum exploitation of human intelligence, the COAS has approved requests to establish intelligence cells in flash points across the country and relocation of Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps training school from Lagos to Abuja,”
Major General Adebayo further stated that the COAS has also approved fund for the training of NAIC staff to man the facilities.
He noted that the structure which houses counter intelligence command, psychological operations command, command and control centre, forensic laboratory was executed within nine months.
