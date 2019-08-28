It’s Difficult To Regulate Broadcasting In Nigeria – NBC

Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, has said that the commission’s duty of regulating broadcasting is a challenging one.

Kawu who made this known during the fifth annual lecture of the NBC, assured that the commission would only serve the interest of the country.

The lecture titled ‘Contemporary Challenges of the Nigerian State: Need for Constructive Broadcasting,’ was delivered by the Director of the Directorate of Linkages and Collaboration, Nigeria Defence Academy, Professor Ahmed Adam.

Kawu urged stakeholders in the broadcasting industry to extract maximum mileage from the lecture, as well as the accompanying interrogations, in order to deepen the sense of responsibility to country, as well as enrich the content of the nation’s broadcasts.

Kawu further said the NBC’s endeavour with the annual lecture was flowing directly from an overview of the work that the broadcast stakeholders do on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

“We monitor, collate and analyze your broadcasts; we sift through the dominant tendencies and then lean on our knowledge of the interface between socio-political developments and broadcasting content, to determine the themes of our annual lecture series. Similarly, we would like to thank our compatriots who regularly attend our annual lectures and other events”.

“The duty of regulating broadcasting becomes ever more challenging, as the number of stations being licensed to operate increases by the day. The NBC has to keep up with the growing number of licenses, amongst who are those who believe they should not be regulated, or who regularly air content that leave much to be desired from the perspective of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. We are always pleased that Nigerian has a right to quality broadcasting. Let me assure you that the NBC will continue to serve the very interest of our dear country, Nigeria,” Kawu said.

Earlier, Kawu said every year, the NBC painstakingly examined the contemporary currents of socio-political developments in the country, as well as their reflections in the programming and news content of Nigerian broadcasters.

This, he added, was geared towards determining the themes of the NBC annual lecture series.

He added that given the broad backdrop of the position of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, it was understandable, the trend, in respect of the themes that the NBC explore every year at its annual lecture series.