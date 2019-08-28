Lagos To Settle Medical Bills Of Fatal Bus Accident Victims

Lagos State Government has promised to take full responsibility of the medical bills of victims of the motor accident involving a full load cement truck said to be owned by Dangote Group of Company and a passenger (BRT) bus which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at Asolo along Lagos Ikorodu Road.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi who disclosed this during a visit to victims of the accident at the General Hospital, Ikorodu expressed deep sympathy to the victims and assured them of quality and adequate care at the facility.

Abayomi explained that out of the 53 accident victims that were brought to the hospital, one of the victims was brought in dead while two others died in the hospital due to the severity of injuries sustained.

He added that eight other were referred to other state-owned specialist facilities noting that five of the patients were referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, (LASUTH) and while three others were taken to the General Hospital, Gbagada for further treatment.

The Commissioner commended the swift action of the Lagos state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), LASAMBUS, LASTMA and other first responders in the prompt rescue of the accident victims.