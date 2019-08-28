Makinde Revokes Ajimobi’s N7bn Road Project Contract

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has revoked the N7 billion Moniya-Iseyin road contract awarded by former governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The governor who disclosed this while speaking at the launch of a $5 million Agribusiness Project Initiative by Farmcrowdy, said that the road was central to the government’s resolve to promote agribusiness.

According to him, the previous government awarded the contract to an Engineering firm that did not have capacity to handle the project, adding that even though the owner of the firm was known to him, he could not mix friendship with the business of governance.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the Governor as saying that the contract was revoked to enable him address the challenges of moving farm produce around the state.

The governor added that the state government would go ahead to re-award the contract, noting that when completed, the road would redress the challenges of moving farm produce from Oke Ogun area to Ibadan, the state capital.

He maintained that the state was ready for agribusiness, noting that since his administration had promised to expand the state’s economy through agribusiness, the state was set to turn farm settlements around.

At the event attended by the Deputy Governor, Engineer Raufu Olaniyan; the Chief of Staff, Chief Luqman Oyebisi Ilaka; the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun and other government functionaries, Makinde welcomed the launch of the Farmcrowdy initiative saying: “I welcome you to a partnership that I believe will be mutually beneficial to you and the people of the state.”

The governor, who pointed out that the state government was fully committed to revolutionising agriculture, indicated that his administration had begun the steps towards using agriculture to revamp and expand the economy of the state by identifying and recruiting one of the best names in agribusiness in Africa, Dr Debo Akande, who was appointed as Executive Adviser on Agribusiness.

He added that in line with his commitment on agriculture, the state government had a retreat on agribusiness in Cotonou, Benin Republic, noting that his government would execute the report of the retreat to the letter.