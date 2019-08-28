BUSINESS
MAN Calls For Improvement In Sector’s Value Chain
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for improvement in the industry’s value chain for competitiveness and boosting its contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).
President of MAN, Engineer Mansur Ahmed, made this call while speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, yesterday on the forthcoming 47th annual general meeting of the association holding on September 2 to 4, 2019, in Lagos with the theme: “Improving Value Chain in the Manufacturing Sector for Competitiveness and Job Creation.”
He said it was borne out of the need to highlight the significance of improved manufacturing value chain linkages in the efforts to make the sector competitive, contribute more to the gross domestic product (GDP) and create the much-needed jobs in Nigeria.
Ahmed stated that the three days event would have in attendance, President Muhammadu Buhari and the president and chairman, Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Okey Oramah.
The president of MAN stated that the event would commence with the opening of the Made in Nigeria exhibition with 100 exhibitors who cut across the 10 sectors of MAN and would be showcasing the Made-in-Nigeria products that met local and international standards.
Also, Ahmed added that the event would feature the Afreximbank bank president showcasing the demos of the Pan- African Payment System (PAPS) endorsed by the African Union as well as the African Customer Due Diligence Depository Platform (MANSA).
He stated further that there would be an interactive session with the Comptroller- General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, saying that the session would afford members the opportunity to interface with the service and address the challenges they face in their normal course of doing business.Furthermore, he commended the media for being supportive and collaborative since he assumed the position of the MAN president in the last one year, calling for continuous commitment to remain unwavering in advocating for a friendlier operating environment for the manufacturing sector and the economy in general.
MOST READ
VIO Dislodges Car Marts In Abuja City Centre
School To Offer Residents Free Health Services
Ex-CP Seeks Better Military, Police Relations
Ameh Re-elected IPAC Chairman
Makinde Revokes Ajimobi’s N7bn Road Project Contract
We Must Address The Root Cause Of Insurgency – Zulum
NAPTIP Partners MAY Foundation On Campaign Against Human Trafficking
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS10 hours ago
We’ll Accord Traditional Institution Due Recognition – Gov Bello
- NEWS16 hours ago
Why I Revoked N7BN Moniya-Iseyin Road Contract – Makinde
- NEWS14 hours ago
Governor Bello Commiserates With Dangote, Family Over Passing Away Of Family Members
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
Farmers, Traders Protest Customs’ Seizure of Farm Produce Laden Trucks In Ogun
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Nigeria Losses N150bn Yearly To Foreign Shipping Companies Surcharges
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
FBI List: NFIU To Reverse Bank Transactions Of Indicted Nigerians
- OPINION17 hours ago
Hundreds Die In Oil Tanker Explosions: Why Do Our Emergency Services Struggle To Respond?
- EDUCATION13 hours ago
NECO Release 2019 SSCE Result