MAN Calls For Improvement In Sector’s Value Chain

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for improvement in the industry’s value chain for competitiveness and boosting its contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

President of MAN, Engineer Mansur Ahmed, made this call while speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, yesterday on the forthcoming 47th annual general meeting of the association holding on September 2 to 4, 2019, in Lagos with the theme: “Improving Value Chain in the Manufacturing Sector for Competitiveness and Job Creation.”

He said it was borne out of the need to highlight the significance of improved manufacturing value chain linkages in the efforts to make the sector competitive, contribute more to the gross domestic product (GDP) and create the much-needed jobs in Nigeria.

Ahmed stated that the three days event would have in attendance, President Muhammadu Buhari and the president and chairman, Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Okey Oramah.

The president of MAN stated that the event would commence with the opening of the Made in Nigeria exhibition with 100 exhibitors who cut across the 10 sectors of MAN and would be showcasing the Made-in-Nigeria products that met local and international standards.

Also, Ahmed added that the event would feature the Afreximbank bank president showcasing the demos of the Pan- African Payment System (PAPS) endorsed by the African Union as well as the African Customer Due Diligence Depository Platform (MANSA).

He stated further that there would be an interactive session with the Comptroller- General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, saying that the session would afford members the opportunity to interface with the service and address the challenges they face in their normal course of doing business.Furthermore, he commended the media for being supportive and collaborative since he assumed the position of the MAN president in the last one year, calling for continuous commitment to remain unwavering in advocating for a friendlier operating environment for the manufacturing sector and the economy in general.