N7.2b Fraud: Former Finance Director Denies Paying Money Into Kalu’s Company’s Account

A former Director of Finance in the Abia State Government House, Jones Udeogu on Wednesday told a Federal High Court in Lagos that he never paid any money into the account of Slok Nigeria Ltd, owned by the former Governor of the state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Udeogu, who is being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Kalu for alleged N7.2 billion fraud told Justice Mohammed Idris that it was only the Chief of Staff to the former governor, Dr. T. A Orji, who determined who get what from the Government House account.

The accused person, who was testifying in his own defence said based on Civil Service Rules, he had no direct contact with the former governor or take orders from him but from his Chief of Staff who also managed Government House funds.

Udeogu, while being led-in-evidence by his lawyer, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN), claimed that all the disbursement of funds in Abia State Government House were made pursuant to the approval of the Chief of Staff.

He testified that, “according to Civil Service Rules, nobody can bypass the Chief of Staff to see or take orders from the governor, all the Directors takes orders from the Chief of Staff, Unit Heads takes orders from their various Directors and it is only the Chief of Staff that can give approval for who gets what from the Government House bank accounts.

“My duty then was just to workout release of funds in any forms either by cash or cheque from the accounts”, he stated.

Udeogu also denied partaking in payment of any money to the account of the third defendant (Slok Nigeria Ltd).

The accused person said, “I did not partake in the payment of funds to the account of Slok Nigeria Ltd as alleged in counts 34 to 38. I am also not a signatory to the account of Slok Nigeria Ltd.

“Neither me nor any other staff of Government House paid any money into Slok account. We also did not receive any Board Resolution from Slok requesting for any money to be paid into Slok account”, he said.

Justice Mohammed Idris has adjourned further hearing in the matter to Thursday.

The EFCC is prosecuting Kalu, his Commissioner for Finance, Udeh Jones Udeogu, and his company, Slok Nigeria Limited on an amended 39 count charge.

They were alleged to have used the following banks to perpetrate the alleged fraud, Manny Bank, Spring Bank Plc,( now Heritage Bank), the defunct Standard Trust Bank, now United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) and Fin Land Bank, now First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

The alleged offences according to the EFCC are contrary to sections 17(c) 16, 14(1)(b)17(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2003, and sections 427 of the same Act.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge.