NAPTIP, MAY Foundation Call For Collaborative Campaign Against Human Trafficking

Ms Ashley Yusuf, President of MAY foundation and Sen Abba Moro, Grand Patron of the foundation

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and Mariam Ashley Yusuf (MAY) Foundation have called on patriotic groups and individuals to join hands in the fight against human trafficking.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they made the call on Thursday at an anti-trafficking sensitisation campaign organised by MAY Foundation in partnership with NAPTIP in Abuja.

The event tagged: “Curbing the Menace of Human Trafficking and Sexual Abuse in Nigeria”, had in attendance students, NYSC members, CSOs and government functionaries, among other groups.

MAY Foundation is a humanitarian NGO that rally support and lead advocacy for displaced and vulnerable persons as well as the less privileged.

Ms Ashley Yusuf, the President of the foundation noted that although relevant government institutions were intensifying the fight against human trafficking, there was need for parents, caregivers and CSOs to lend their voices against it.

“Our society today is being ravaged by the scourge of human trafficking, and at the rate it is going if not checked, it will overwhelm us in the next decade.

“Growing up in Nigeria about two decades ago, sexual assaults against minors and trans-sahara human trafficking to Europe, America and other parts of the world were largely uncommon among our youths.

“We all had dreams of growing up and living decent lives in a happy and decent family within our dear country.

“Today, vulnerable women and children are taken from their homes with the lure of good life and jobs in cities of Europe, America and end up in detention camps.

The h“This is a very sad turn of events, and everyone must rise and speak against this voluntary slavery to safeguard our future,” she said.

Yusuf noted that many people, especially youths were quick to identify unemployment as reason for the rush to foreign lands.

She however urged young people to work toward becoming self-reliant instead of waiting on government for white-collar jobs.

“Government cannot give us the comfort we desire, people must work hard to earn the life they desire without rushing abroad.”

Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, the Director-General of NAPTIP said there was need for an aggressive campaign against human trafficking and everyone to join hands with the agency to fight the menace.

“I call on other Nigerians to emulate MAY Foundation in creating the needed awareness on trafficking in persons and sexual abuse.” she said.

Sen. Abba Moro, the Grand-Patron of the MAY Foundation commended the collaborative efforts between NAPTIP and the foundation in the campaign against human trafficking.

“First, I thank the Federal Government for institutionalising the fight against human trafficking.

“We all as citizens owe our country the duty to stamp out human trafficking, and I urge everyone to rise up to that task,” he said.

