National Assembly Will Not Fail Buhari – Lawan
President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan says that the 9th National Assembly will support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve a better, prosperous and secure Nigeria.
Lawan made the declaration at a town hall meeting with members of his constituents in Gashua, Yobe.
Lawan announced this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi on Wednesday in Abuja.
”We will make sure the 9th National Assembly gives the president the full support needed to achieve the Next Level agenda in the interest of our people and the country.
“Though there are pockets of opposition from other sides, I assure you all that we won’t fail,” Lawan told a crowd that welcomed him.
Lawan, however, appealed for patience, noting that there was no perfection in human beings.
”Where we haven’t performed well, I encourage you all to draw our attention to it, and as your representatives, we will work with the president to meet your expectations,,, he said.
Lawan announced a donation of N10 million to the victims of the flood incident in his locall government area of Bade, pending the intervention of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
He assured his constituents in Yobe North that he would strengthen his efforts to meet their expectations.
He also announced his decision to double his intervention in the area of education for the poor families by paying the tuition of anyone who secured admission into tertiary institutions.
