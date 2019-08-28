NEWS
‘NBA Liable For Justice Onnoghen’s Sack’
The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe yesterday said the inaction of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) was largely responsible for the removal of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Samuel Walter Onnoghen.
The Senator, who stated this at one of the breakout section of the on -going 59th NBA Annual National Conference in Lagos, noted that the Association did not speak with one voice to checkmate the alleged unconstitutional moves that forced Onnoghen out of office.
Abaribe said that if the NBA came out to protest against the injustice as the body had done in the past, Onnoghen would not have been removed without due process.
Speaking on the topic ‘Independence Beyond the Letters of the Law’ at the Rule of Law Section, Senator Abaribe said NBA, being an association of lawyers is powerful enough to successfully fight the course.
Abaribe said the Senate waited in vain for the NBA and the judiciary to act in order to save the situation, because the law did not allow the President to unilaterally remove the CJN without recourse to the Senate.
He said it was regrettable that the judiciary “deliberately sat on the judgment” on the propriety of Onnoghen’s trial at the CCT and waited till he left office before pronouncing that the trial was wrong in the first place.
He said, “The question we ask is, with apologise to Wole Soyinka , if the Bar association is a tiger , where is your ‘tigritude’?
“And the reason we ask this question is simple: we find the Bar association blowing muted trumpet when the judiciary is under pressure, the Senator concluded.
The session, which was moderated by a former President of the NBA, Olisa Agbakoba, also witnessed sharp debate on Onnoghen’s removal among lawyers as two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Femi Falana and Mike Ozekhome expressed different opinions on the issue.
Ozekhome in his contribution had berated lawyers for not pouring out on the streets and shutting down government to protest Onnoghen’s prosecution and conviction by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).
According to him, this was what lawyers in Pakistan did when former President Pervez Musharaf “unlawfully” removed the country’s Chief Justice.
But Ozekhome received a sharp reply from Falana who reminded him that the Pakistani CJ was not unlawfully removed under a cloud of having unexplained wealth, just like Onnoghen.
Falana also questioned the commitment of Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) to human rights causes, like both men used to do “in the eighties”.
MOST READ
N1.7bn Fraud: ICPC Prosecutes Head of Disability Cooperative Society
2019 Elections: Join Hands In Building Party, Obaseki Tasks Aggrieved APC Members
Wike Calls For State Police
N7.2b Fraud: Former Finance Director Denies Paying Money Into Kalu’s Company’s Account
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
Obaseki Meets Edo NUT, Optimistic About Resolution Of Issues
Obaseki, Congo Brazzaville Mull Partnership With Stem Cell Transplant Centre
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FBI List: NFIU To Reverse Bank Transactions Of Indicted Nigerians
- ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Khafi And I Never Had Sex – Gedoni
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
NERC Set To Okay Capping Of Estimated Billing By DisCos
- NEWS24 hours ago
3 Dead, Others Injured As Dangote Truck Rams Into BRT Bus In Lagos
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
Zoning Machinations Ahead Of 2023
- LAW3 hours ago
Court Stops APC Primary In Bayelsa
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
US Slams Nigerians With Higher Visa Fees
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
$9bn UK Judgement: FG Goes On Appeal, Seeks Stay Of Execution