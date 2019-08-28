BUSINESS
NNPC, Total Partner To Grow Oil Production, Reserves
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Total Nigeria have agreed to work together to actualise the country’s aspiration of growing national oil reserves of 40 billion barrels.
Group managing director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, and the Country Chair/Managing Director of Total Nigeria, Mr. Mike Sangster, made the commitment when the Total Nigeria MD led the top management team of his company on a business visit to the NNPC yesterday.
Mallam Kyari stated that Total Nigeria was one of the Corporation’s most important partners with visible outcomes, adding that the partnership would further grow national production and reserves going forward.
“Total Nigeria in the last five years has very visible outcomes that we have seen and I assure you that we will work together to progress all efforts to grow production and national reserves. I also want to put on record that your downstream company has been very supportive in the supply of gasoline into our country,” Mallam Kyari said.
He assured the MD of Total Nigeria of more days of very transparent and accountable relationship with frameworks that would be appreciated by all.
Earlier, the Country Chair/Managing Director of Total Nigeria, Mr. Sangster, congratulated the GMD on his appointment and expressed Total’s firm belief in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and its readiness to deploy solutions to the challenges facing the industry.
“Total Nigeria will build on recent progress in many areas such as cash-call arrears and our long-standing partnership. In partnership with NNPC, the company has developed the last three Floating Production Storage Offloading’s (FPSOs) in Nigeria and wants to build on this”, the Total boss stated.
MOST READ
VIO Dislodges Car Marts In Abuja City Centre
School To Offer Residents Free Health Services
Ex-CP Seeks Better Military, Police Relations
Ameh Re-elected IPAC Chairman
Makinde Revokes Ajimobi’s N7bn Road Project Contract
We Must Address The Root Cause Of Insurgency – Zulum
NAPTIP Partners MAY Foundation On Campaign Against Human Trafficking
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS10 hours ago
We’ll Accord Traditional Institution Due Recognition – Gov Bello
- NEWS16 hours ago
Why I Revoked N7BN Moniya-Iseyin Road Contract – Makinde
- NEWS14 hours ago
Governor Bello Commiserates With Dangote, Family Over Passing Away Of Family Members
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
Farmers, Traders Protest Customs’ Seizure of Farm Produce Laden Trucks In Ogun
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
FBI List: NFIU To Reverse Bank Transactions Of Indicted Nigerians
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Nigeria Losses N150bn Yearly To Foreign Shipping Companies Surcharges
- OPINION17 hours ago
Hundreds Die In Oil Tanker Explosions: Why Do Our Emergency Services Struggle To Respond?
- EDUCATION13 hours ago
NECO Release 2019 SSCE Result