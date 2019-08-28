NEWS
Obaseki, Congo Brazzaville Mull Partnership With Stem Cell Transplant Centre
The Edo State Government and the Congolese Government have revealed plans to partner with Cellteck Medical Center, a private hospital in Benin City, on Stem Cell Transplant for sickle cell patients.
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said this when he received the Congolese Ambassador to Nigeria, Jacques Obindza, who led the delegation from Congo Brazzaville, to the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.
He commended Prof. Bazuaye Nosakhare, an indigene of the state, for providing a solution to the sickle cell challenge. The governor assured that the state government would collaborate with the Medical Centre on its cutting-edge technology.
Obaseki described Sickle Cell anaemia as a serious health challenge in the country, noting that his administration would continue to support the welfare of sickle cell patients in the state.
He also commended the first lady of Congo Brazzaville for sponsoring the delegation to Edo State to understudy the breakthrough in sickle cell treatment.
According to the Congolese Ambassador, the collaboration was in the area of knowledge and experience sharing on Stem Cell Transplant.
Obindza said Sickle Cell Anaemia remains a huge health burden in Congo where the first lady is leading a campaign to ensure better welfare for sickle cell patients.
He noted, “We came to Edo State to visit the Stem Cell Transplant Centre that is operated by Prof. Nosakhare Bazuaye, because we have challenges of sickle cell anemia in our country. We want more collaborations on how we can gain experience and knowledge.”
Prof. Bazuaye, a consultant Hematologist, said the Cellteck Medical Center has carried out six stem cell transplants between 2017 and 2019 with three others ongoing.
He said he was keen on making Edo a medical hub in stem cell transplant for sickle cell patients, adding that three per cent of Nigeria’s population is affected by the medical condition, who should have access to treatment.
He added that two different sections of the Centre would be named after the first lady of Congo and Edo State First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki in recognition of their contributions to health care development in the society.
MOST READ
N1.7bn Fraud: ICPC Prosecutes Head of Disability Cooperative Society
2019 Elections: Join Hands In Building Party, Obaseki Tasks Aggrieved APC Members
Wike Calls For State Police
N7.2b Fraud: Former Finance Director Denies Paying Money Into Kalu’s Company’s Account
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
Obaseki Meets Edo NUT, Optimistic About Resolution Of Issues
Obaseki, Congo Brazzaville Mull Partnership With Stem Cell Transplant Centre
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FBI List: NFIU To Reverse Bank Transactions Of Indicted Nigerians
- ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Khafi And I Never Had Sex – Gedoni
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
NERC Set To Okay Capping Of Estimated Billing By DisCos
- NEWS16 hours ago
‘NBA Liable For Justice Onnoghen’s Sack’
- NEWS24 hours ago
3 Dead, Others Injured As Dangote Truck Rams Into BRT Bus In Lagos
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
Zoning Machinations Ahead Of 2023
- LAW3 hours ago
Court Stops APC Primary In Bayelsa
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
US Slams Nigerians With Higher Visa Fees