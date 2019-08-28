NEWS
Obaseki Meets Edo NUT, Optimistic About Resolution Of Issues
Following a minor disagreement between the Edo Universal Basic Education Board and executives of the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) over September 2nd resumption date for primary schools in the state, among other issues, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has met with the teachers to resolve the issues.
The governor met with the NUT executives in Government House, Benin City, the Edo State capital.
The NUT executives had directed the union members not to resume for the first term of the 2019/2020 academic session on September 2nd, 2019, citing disagreement with Edo SUBEB.
Speaking at the end of the meeting, Chairman, NUT, Edo State Chapter, Comrade Okhueleigbe Pius, said, “The meeting was fruitful. The governor has done a lot on most of the matters and by Thursday, August 29, 2019, we are going to call for an enlarged meeting of members of our union on the outcome of the meeting where we will finally take other decisions whether schools will resume or not.”
The state government has embarked on a revamp of the basic education sector, with the training of 7000 teachers to deploy digital tools for instruction in classrooms.
With the training of teachers, the state government has also embarked on a programme to revamp infrastructure in primary schools, with the reconstruction of about 520 primary schools across the state.
The Edo State chapter of the NUT played instrumental role in the implementation of these reform initiatives over time, providing support and rallying their members for the training programme that led to dramatic changes in classrooms across the state.
MOST READ
N1.7bn Fraud: ICPC Prosecutes Head of Disability Cooperative Society
2019 Elections: Join Hands In Building Party, Obaseki Tasks Aggrieved APC Members
Wike Calls For State Police
N7.2b Fraud: Former Finance Director Denies Paying Money Into Kalu’s Company’s Account
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
Obaseki Meets Edo NUT, Optimistic About Resolution Of Issues
Obaseki, Congo Brazzaville Mull Partnership With Stem Cell Transplant Centre
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FBI List: NFIU To Reverse Bank Transactions Of Indicted Nigerians
- ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Khafi And I Never Had Sex – Gedoni
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
NERC Set To Okay Capping Of Estimated Billing By DisCos
- NEWS16 hours ago
‘NBA Liable For Justice Onnoghen’s Sack’
- NEWS24 hours ago
3 Dead, Others Injured As Dangote Truck Rams Into BRT Bus In Lagos
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
Zoning Machinations Ahead Of 2023
- LAW3 hours ago
Court Stops APC Primary In Bayelsa
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
US Slams Nigerians With Higher Visa Fees