ODSG Hails The Appointment Of Olutoye As Surgeon-in-Chief Of US Hospital

The Ondo State government has hailed the appointment of Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye, a son of the Alani of Ido-Ani as its Surgeon-in-Chief of the National Children’s Hospital in the United States of America (USA).

The Acting Governor of the State, Hon Agboola Ajayi described the appointment of Dr Olutoye as a round peg in a round hole as he was part of the team that carried out surgery on a baby in-utero in a Texas hospital in 2016.

The National Children’s Hospital has announced Dr. Olutoye as its Surgeon-in-Chief. By his appointment, he will lead one of the largest children’s hospital surgery departments in the world.

Not only will he be leading 11 surgical departments, Dr. Olutoye will also be responsible for the education of the next generation of leaders in children’s surgery.

He will also be appointed professor and the E. Thomas Boles chair of pediatric surgery at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Dr. Olutoye will serve as the primary surgical liaison between Nationwide Children’s and the OSU College of Medicine.

However, Ajayi in a statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo said the youth of the state should emulate Dr Olutoye who has distinguished himself in the field of medicine.

According to him, the good people of the state are proud of the exploits of his sons who are doing well in their chosen carriers both at home and abroad.

Ajayi however advised the youths to see the attainment of Dr Olutoye as a challenge to them to strive to achieve excellence in whatever their fields of endeavour.

The Acting Governor said the youths have good examples to follow instead of engaging in internet fraud, drug peddling and other crimes that can spoil the good name the nation is trying to build for herself.