Passage Of PIGB A Priority,Says Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva on Tuesday disclosed that he would ensure that one of the priorities of his administration would be to tidy up the regulatory environment of the sector, hence the need to revisit the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB).Speaking while receiving a delegation from Total Exploration and Production (E&P) led by country chair and managing director of Total E & P (Nigeria),

Mr. Mike Sangster, who paid him a courtesy call in his office at NNPC Towers, Abuja, the minister said, it was necessary for the national assembly to revisit the bill stressing the need to announce a timeline for doing so.“We need to tidy up the regulatory environment with the national assembly.I have called the group managing director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for us to meet with the national assembly and have a timeline which we can announce to the world, the minister told his guests.

He added that, “We also need to harmonise the laws so that we don’t have too many with which we can regulate the industry.”

A statement issued by the ministry’s head, media unit, Olujimi Oyetomi, said the minister also charged operators in the nation’s oil and gas sector to focus on reducing the cost of production noting that it was the only way to make its activities economically viable.“We have to bring down our cost of production of crude, as we are presently a laughing stock in the way we do our business. I don’t see how we can sustain the losses.”Sylva was said to have also frowned at the practice by some international oil companies (IOCs) who are selling their assets, declaring that “those assets are amortised assets.” You can’t sell what you don’t have,” he said.According to Oyetomi, the minister further stated that by now, he expected the country to be producing no less than four million barrels of crude per day (4mbpd) but decried the situation where the nation was still hovering between 2 million and 2.2 million.The minister who called for a more proactive activity in the sector noted that, “The quicker we produce our oil, the better for us. The industry has to grow. We need to look at exploration.”

Stressing the need to grow the country’s reserves, he said, “Our reserves are growing far less than expected.”Responding, Mr. Mike Sangster, was reported to have disclosed that the main purpose of his team’s visit was not only to congratulate the minister, but also to express Total’s firm belief in the minister’s readiness to proffer solutions to the challenges facing the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. He further stated that Total would want to build on its longstanding partnership with Nigeria in such areas as cash call arrears.