PMB Appoints NDDC Chair, MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has, subject to Senate confirmation, approved the appointment of chairman, managing director and Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to a statement by the media office of secretary to the government of the federation, the chairman and managing Director are Dr. Pius Odubu (Edo) and Bernard O. Okumagba (Delta) respectively.

Others are; Executive Director Projects, Engr Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom); Executive Director Finance and Admin, Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa); Prophet Jones Erue (Delta); Chief Victor Ekhatar (Edo); Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh(Rivers).

Other members are ; Nwogu Nwogu (Abia); Theodore A. Allison (Bayelsa); Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom); Maurice Effiwat (Cross River); Olugbenga Elema (Ondo); Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo); Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Northwest, Kano); Ardo Zubairu (Northeast, Adamawa); Engr. Badmus Mutalib (Southwest, Lagos).

According to the statement, “The interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand-over to the most senior Director in the Commission.”

The statement said, “The chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board are by this release invited to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, 2nd September, 2019 at 2.00 pm for proper documentation and briefing. They are to come along with their updated CVs and valid identification.”