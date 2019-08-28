Power: Task Before New Ministers

As the Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman and the Minister of State, Goddy Jedi Agba, settle down to work, ABAH ADAH ex-rays the enormous task ahead of them.

It is not without doubt that the Nigerian power sector has grossly underperformed over the years in the rating of an average Nigerian. In fact, if there is any sector that has enjoyed the most of public concern and discourse in recent times, it is the power sector. This is because power is very critical to human well-being and development. The reform of the sector which led to the privation of the generation and distribution segments of the sector in November, 2013, was meant to reposition the sector for full blown private sector-driven investment that could guarantee improved and stable power supply for Nigerians.

About seven years down the line, the masses are yet to go to bed with the hope of sleeping in the comfort of electricity, the worst being that the operators have completely ignored the aspect of social services responsibility which government owes its citizens, even if the free market must prevail, to exploit consumers indiscriminately through an ever increasing estimated bills often condemned by their customers as not being commensurate with the erratic and poor supply they get. The merging of power with works and housing to make one ministry during President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term was roundly criticised by many, because people felt the sector which is so critical to the economy but has been too enmeshed in crisis to perform needed to be singled out with its own minister to be able to solve the daunting challenges there-in and bridge the yawning electricity deficit gap that has lingered for years. Today, the people’s yearning for an undiluted ministry of power has been met with the breaking of power away to be on its own with Engr Sale Mamman and Goddy Jedi Agba as minister and minister of state respectively.

Giving the anthill of seemingly insurmountable problems left behind after the dissolution of the last cabinet in May and the high expectations of Nigerians who appear to be losing the patience of waiting for that day they would enjoy stable, and uninterrupted power supply.

There is no doubt that the new ministers have a herculean task to accomplish within a limited time.

To begin with, the most critical issues must be brought to the table and dealt with first.

Estimated Billing Controversies

One of the issues on the front burner is that of estimated billing of customers by the distribution companies which has been generating allegations of exploitation from electricity consumers. Metering of customers is said to be the only way out of this, but for years now, the DisCos have not been able to meter any tangible population of customers as enshrined in the power reform act, a situation that has been attributed to liquidity in the sector.

The Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) scheme recently introduced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) may be a quick way out. But as good as this idea may be, some stakeholders have expressed concern about its success in the long run. Why some believe that the cost of the meter is quite high for an average person, others express fear about possible clash between tenants and landlords in the acquisition of the meter.The MAP firms have complained of poor access to funding to take huge metering responsibility as well as the lengthy period for their Return On Investment (ROI). A ministerial intervention might do the magic.

LEADERSHIP reports that recently, the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, expressed the desire of government to recapitalise the distribution companies (DisCos) to ease their liquidity challenge and make them perform.

Energy Redundancy Due To Generation Unmatched By Transmission And Distribution

It has been established that the power generated far outweighs transmission capacity, while transmission capacity far outweighs that of distribution, whereas the reverse ought ought to be the case if they cannot be at par. It is a technical fact that power generated at a time must be utilised or lost.

LEADERSHIP reports that while briefing the current minister recently, The MD/CEO of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET), Marilyn Amobi, lamented the huge amount being paid for electricity Nigerians never used, saying N181 billion has been paid for 3½ years.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has simulated about $4.3 billion (about N1.3 trillion) investment requirement to match distribution capacity with transmission which is said to be over 8,000 megawatts (MW).

The recently announced AG Siemens power sector reset agreement is another that must be tuned up. The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) said the contract could start in December 2019 targeting uplifting DisCos’ capacity to 7,000MW by 2021 and more.

Records have revealed that the immediate past minister of power, works and housing, (now of Works and Housing alone) left office with generation capacity rising from 6,000MW to 7,500MW; transmission capacity, from 5,500MW to 8,100MW and distribution, from 4,500MW to 5,375MW in 2019. However, the actual average daily power supply only improved slightly. The usual load rejection, partial grid system collapses and the huge N1.3 trillion market liquidity crises that disrupt consistent payment for gas-to-power, among others, are still there to be addressed.

Opening Up The Sector Further

The Eligible Customer regulation spearheaded by Fashola is yet to materialise as issues of losses to the DisCos linger. NERC has considered the Competition Transition Charges (CTC) payable by customers who opt to get power directly from the Generation Companies (GenCos). The Electric Power Sector Reforms Act 2005 (EPSRA) requires the minister to get an approval from the President to implement that.

Reforming the presence of government in the DisCos’ shares is ongoing as BPE has announced additional representatives of government in the DisCos’ board. It requires the minister to act on this quickly as the ‘technical’ first five – year review of the sector’s privatisation should be implemented by November 1, 2019.

Pending Board Appointments

Since the first term of President Buhari, certain agencies are yet to have their boards inaugurated. There is the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) without a board. The National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) just had its acting director- general confirmed. These are issues that should be fixed quickly. The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) has yet a formal board and that should be cleared.

Ongoing Power Projects For Delivery?

Osinbajo last week said about 670MW of power would be added to the national grid this year. This addition would be from the 115MW Gbarain NIPP, 40MW Kashimbilla, 240MW Afam Fast Power, 40MW Gurara 40MW, 20MW Dadinkowa, 215 Kudenda (Kaduna) plant and the 10MW Katsina Wind Farm. Beside these, there is the 718MW Zungeru Power, and the largest of all – the 3050 Mambilla hydropower project.

A Chinese team was reportedly at the site recently for inspection. Fashola had said this year that he was waiting for the financial close with the ministry of finance and the China EXIM Bank. However, he confirmed that funding for early works at the site was captured in the 2019 appropriation.

The 215MW Kaduna plant was retrofitted by Fashola’s team to now take diesel or natural gas as fuel, it would be test run this year as N400 million worth of diesel has been budgeted for that in the 2019 budget.

For the 10MW Katsina wind farm, officials said it would be commissioned by October this year, after a timeline for that was missed in 2018. 40MW Gurara plant is not yet commissioned, so is 240MW Afam fast power which is taking over two years to complete.

The Tariff Issue

In 2016, there were push-backs from customers over plans to increase in electricity tariff by NERC. Since then, no new tariff has been implemented even about seven reviews have been done.

With the present state of power supply, and the calls by operators to provide cost reflective tariff, the new ministers may be in for a twist as it is expected that NERC rolls out a five – year tariff plan (likely to result in higher cost) come January, 2020.