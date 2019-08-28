Residents Express Gratitude To el-Rufai’s Wife

Following series of thank-you tour organised by the wife of Kaduna State governor, Aisha Garba El-Rufai, residents in Badikko, Unguwar Mu’azu, Makera in Kaduna South local government of the state have expressed gratitude to her for appreciating their contribution to the re-election of her husband.

The district head of Badikko ward, Usman Sani applauded the governor’s wife for her generosity noting that she has fulfilled her campaign promises, when she assured residents that she would come back after victory is assured to celebrate with them.

Alhaji Sani, however informed the governor’s wife that the ward needs the support of government in terms of providing educational equipment to schools in the area. According to him, there are about 1885 school children in the area, but lately the schools in the area suffered some set back due to vandalism by hoodlums in the area. He tasked her to get their message across to Governor El-Rufai.

Responding, Hajiya Ummi el-Rufai thanked Badikko residents for the warm reception and assured them of government’s support, saying that Governor El-Rufai is focused on putting people first. According to her, all comments and remarks made are duly noted.

“I want to thank Badikko people for their warm reception, and assure them that the government is making all necessary arrangements to continue its good work in the state. I also wish to say that my husband Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai is ready to double his efforts in the last tenure, with the hope that people can give him the benefit of doubt,” said Mrs El-Rufai.

She assured the residents that they would not regret electing the APC for another four-year term, saying that the El-Rufai administration was committed to fulfilling all its campaign promises.

The district Head of Unguwar Mu’azu who along other tribal leaders received Mrs El-Rufai, applauded the state government for giving people the much-needed attention. He however urged her to intercede by informing the governor of their immediate needs.

He pleaded with government to improve and expand the community’s basic infrastructure and provide potable water to enhance their livelihood.

While at Makera, the district head who was represented by the secretary of the council, Alhaji Sa’idu Yero welcomed the governor’s wife’s entourage, saying that she did well and has set the pace for all politicians to adopt.

According to him, so many people only make promises and never bothered to fulfill them but El-Rufai is fortunate to have a wife like Hajiya Ummi.

Responding, Mrs el-Rufai appreciated the warm support and reception given to her by the people of Makera.

She said the visit was in fulfillment of her promise during campaigns, to revisit and thank them if her husband was re-elected into office.