NEWS
School To Offer Free Health Fair, Food Items To Residents
An Abuja-based school for children with disabilities, such as autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, Royal School of Education Therapy Foundation (RSETF), said it has concluded plans to offer free health services, counselling and food items to some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Founder of the school, Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that the free health fair has been scheduled to hold in Garki-Abuja on Saturday August 31, 2019.
Adejugbe-Williams explained that the free health fair, which is being funded in partnership with Brain and Spine Surgery Consortium, would involve free medical tests, and drugs by doctors.
She called on parents and guardians not to see Down syndrome as a disease, but to see children living with the syndrome are just like everyone else, noting that such children are capable of independent functions and participation in the society.
The educational therapist assured that the Royal School of Educational Therapy Foundation is poised to raise awareness about the most common genetic condition known as Down syndrome, just as she called for support from all stakeholders.
Adejugbe-Williams also frowned at stigmatization of many children with learning disabilities in the society who are often abandoned by their parents, instead of giving them the opportunities to develop their talents for the advantage of the society.
