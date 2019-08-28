Shippers’ Council To Boost Agric Export

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has reiterated its commitment to ensure smooth exportation of the nation’s agriculture products as part of efforts to encourage balance of trade and to further create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive at the ports.

The council at an awareness clinic on ‘Export Documentation Procedures and the Consequences of Non Compliance’ organised by the Monitoring and Enforcement Division of the Council was aimed at addressing challenges confronting Nigeria exporters.

The sensitisation programme which also had in attendance exporters, transporters, officials from the Nigeria Customs Service, inspection agency was translated in English language, pidgin, Hausa and Yoruba respectively for better understanding.

While addressing the large crowd of shippers at the popular Danlami Park, Ijora Lagos, deputy director, Monitoring and Enforcement Division, Regulatory Services Department of the council, Mrs. Celine Ifeora, who canvassed zero rejection to Nigeria cargoes, pointed out that the clinic was designed to support exporters in making good profit from their businesses.

The deputy director disclosed that there is a fee called renomination charge that some service providers want to introduce to export but the Council is constantly engaging them to stop it.

“Although, the Council is not in support of the charge, we are still deliberating on the matter with them. But with proper documentation of your cargo, you do not have to worry about the charge,” she said.

Ifeora explained that the federal government was concerned on how to assist the exporters of Nigerian products to succeed in their legitimate business.

She stated that the council had been informed about the numerous challenges militating against exportation of Nigeria products, thus the need to organise the awareness campaign to further assist trade facilitation.

The deputy director, while harping on the need for shippers to report cases of anomalies confronting their business, noted that the council would continue to proffer solutions in promoting Nigerian goods overseas.

She noted that there has been an upsurge in export of Nigerian products, adding that, “We are here to find out all the requirements needed for your export and we also want to know the level of compliance while doing your business. We are here also to see how we can come in to assist you in your business, “she added.

Ifeora also argued that the council has been in the forefront to tackling shippers’ complaints saying the port regulatory agency would continue to sustain the working relations with the shippers.

Also speaking at the programme, assistant comptroller, in charge of Export Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, N. A. Ochai urged the shippers to ensure that their companies are duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council.

While educating the shippers, Ochai noted that exporters must be an affiliate of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), adding that false declaration and non-compliance poise serious threats to the customs operations. He called on shippers to always check their documentation.

The customs chief noted that “We at customs, our problem is on false declaration and non-compliance on the part of the shippers. Import and export can be made better if only shippers can embrace honest declaration”, he stressed.

He urged the shippers to log on to customs portal to get first-hand information about import and export guidelines.

On his part, business development manager, Cobalt International Services, Mr. Odimegwu Obih explained that all goods are subjected to inspection in line with government policy.

Obih called on the shippers to be conversant with export guidelines, even as he stressed for shippers to engage the organisation for further clarification on their consignment before freighting abroad.