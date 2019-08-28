UNICEF, Kano To Enroll 1m Girls In School

United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF) and Kano State government are to mobilise over one million girls back to school by 2020 in Kano, under the Girls Education Project Phase 3 (GEP3).

The Kano State project coordinator of GEP3, UNICEF, Richard Sheyin Akanet disclosed this in Kano yesterday during a two-day media dialogue on School Based Management Committees (SBMC) and Integrated Quranic Tsangaya Education (IQTE), organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The objectives of the dialogue are among other things to showcase project activities and key achievements and to also provide factual content on SBMC and IQTE.

Akanet said the programme has so far improved social and economic opportunity for girls in northern Nigeria to complete basic education and adequate skills for life.

According to him, “Approximately, 1 million girls have been targeted into schools (primary and integrated Quranic schools, IQS), 42,000 primary and IQS teachers trained and mentored in child centred pedagogy while 15,300 head teachers trained in school effectiveness and efficiency.”

The GEP3 which is funded by the UK Department for International Development (DFID) has been implementing the 8-year project since May 2012 (2012-2020) in six northern states including Bauchi, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kano.

In his presentation, an education specialist, Munktaka Muktar said there is need for a strong strategic plan of where Nigeria wants to be in the next ten years, adding that investing in girl child will create a huge impact in the development of any nation.

He stated that some of the key challenges confronting girl child education in Nigeria include some communities rejecting Western education, shortage of qualified teachers, safety and security challenges and low parental literacy status among others.

In his remarks, the director of Social Mobilisation, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board, Amina Umar said SBMCs are essential link between schools and communities as they help in providing good governance and assist schools with basic needs and support for improvement of teaching and learning environment.