WORLD
Uzbek Pardons 65 Convicts Before Independence Day
Uzbek Ministry of Justice on Wednesday said President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has signed a decree on pardoning 65 convicts on the occasion of the Independence Day on Sept. 1.
The ministry said a total of 50 prisoners were released and returned home and 15 others had their sentences shortened.
It reported that the pardoned included 39 imprisoned for involving in banned organisations, four women and one 60-year-old man.
Over the past three years, pardoning has been applied seven times to 3,952 people, the ministry said.
Mirziyoyev has adopted presidential pardoning of convicts since he assumed office in 2016.
The Uzbek Senate announced each year a larger prisoner amnesty, involving hundreds of inmates.
(NAN)
Insecurity: Army To Establish Intelligence Cells At Flashpoints Nationwide
