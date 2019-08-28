NEWS
VIO Moves To Dislodge Car Marts In Abuja City Centre
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), otherwise Vehicles Inspection Officers (VIOs) has commenced a clampdown on car marts operating in the Federal Capital City Centre.
During a raid by the officials of the directorate in Jabi, Jahi, Area One, Utako and other places yesterday, about seven car marts were dislodged, with about 40 vehicles impounded by the directorate.
Speaking with LEADERSHIP at the end of the exercise, the director of FCT-DRTS, Wadata Aliyu Bodinga, stated that the display and sale of cars within the nation’s capital city centre remains illegal and unacceptable.
He maintained that the raid on display and sale of cars in Abuja city centre would continue until all car marts operating in the city centre are dislodged, just as he also warned operators to stop display and sale of vehicles in undesignated places within the city, adding that anyone arrested would be prosecuted, in accordance with the law.
Reacting to the development, the national president, Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON), Prince Ajibola Adedoyin, commended the directorate for the exercise and noted that many car dealers, who display and sale cars at the city centres are not registered members of the association.
Adedoyin maintained that members of the association are already aware that the sale and display of vehicles on walkways, green areas and on open spaces within the city centre are illegal.
He charged the directorate to intensify the exercise and to also go a step further by identifying between registered and unregistered car dealers in the FCT, especially for security reasons.
