Wike Calls For State Police

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called for the establishment of State Police, saying such establishment will go a long way to resolving the current security challenges facing the country.

He stated that the present security structure makes it difficult for the Federal Police to respond to quickly to security challenges.

Wike spoke Wednesday at Government House Port Harcourt, when he granted audience to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Ms. Callamard Agnes.

The governor said: “We believe that there should be State Police for us to effectively fight crime in the country. Our system is fashioned towards the United States, which has Federal, State and Local Police. Each of them have their responsibilities.

“In the present situation, if a crime is committed, the Commissioner of Police will first report to the Inspector General of Police, before taking any action.”

He told the United Nations delegation that the state government established the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency to support security agencies with information, but the agency was frustrated for political reasons.

Wike said: “We established the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency which would have helped the security agencies with Information. But it was politicised by the Federal Government when they sent the Nigerian Army to ensure that it did not come to fruition.

“If the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency was allowed, probably we would have solved part of the security problems.”

The governor stated that if the amended Electoral Act had been assented to by the President, electoral violence would have been reduced to the barest minimum, as there wouldn’t have been any incentive to snatch materials and manipulate the Electoral Process.

He berated the Nigerian Army for perpetuating violence during the 2019 general elections in Rivers State, saying that the negative actions of the Army was such that several embassies were shocked.

Wike, who reiterated the commitment of the state government to the fight against cultism, said the state government has initiated an anti-cultism law, which would be diligently implemented.

The governor stated that working with security agencies, the state government has intervened in the cult clashes in Ogoniland.

He said several arrests have been made in Khana local government area of the state, where cult groups dislodged some communities.

Earlier, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Ms. Callamard Agnes, said she is interested in documenting the nature and extent of killings by state and non-state actors.

Callanard said: “I am interested on how the federal and state governments respond to the challenges of violence by State and non-state actors.

“I would be grateful if you will share with us, Information on killings by the State and Non-state actors.”