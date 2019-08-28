Wike Is Governing Rivers With Fear Of God – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, declared that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, is governing the state with the fear of God.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Felix Obuah, who made the declaration in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, said Rivers people are happy with the governor for that singular act and will remain happy with him.

Obuah said: “Governor Wike is ruling the State with the fear of God, and that explains why Rivers people are happy and will remain happy with him. This clearly shows that the choice of the party in 2015 and 2019 was divine.”

While still eulogizing the governor on the landmark projects being executed across the state, the PDP Chairman said the move remains a milestone in the annals of the State and commended Wike for prudent utilization of scarce resources.

He called on the people of the State to remain supportive of the governor, as according to him, it would be a good way to reciprocate Governor Wike’s good works.

The PDP Chairman said Wike will remain dear in the hearts of Rivers people because of his humane disposition towards governance.

Describing the projects as unprecedented, Obuah said the quality of the projects would go a long way in enhancing the beauty and standard of living of the people.

While lauding the Governor for his efforts to revive all critical sectors of the State economy, the PDP Chairman said Rivers people would remain eternally grateful to Wike as he strives to take the State to another level.