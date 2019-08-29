A’Ibom LGA To Earmark 100 Hectares Of Land For Agricultural Production

Akwa Ibom State Government has taken steps to consolidate on the food sufficiency drive of it administration by setting aside 100 hectares of land in each of the 31 Local Government Areas of the state for cultivation of food crops by farmers through Cooperative Societies.

This decision was arrived at the state Executive Council meeting presided over by the State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Uyo.

Briefing Government House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, the State Commissioner of Information, Mr. Charles Udoh, explained that the decision is to enable farmers engage in agricultural production using Cooperative Societies for increased yield and to make food items affordable and available for the people of the state, and for export.

He however stated that a caveat may be applied to make do with what is available in some LGAs that may not have the proposed expanse of land.

Exco according to him has unanimously agreed that a 100 hectares of land be set aside in each of the Local Government Areas for cooperative societies and farmers as part of government efforts to improve food sufficiency in the State.

However there is a caveat in some Local Government Areas where they may not have that size of land.

He added that the State Ministry of Transport And Solid Minerals also presented a Book titled “Solid Mineral Resources Evaluation in Akwa Ibom: An Investor Guide.”

The book, Udoh said showcases the solid minerals abound in the state, where they can be found and the quantities, explaining that the book is intended to drive inventors to the solid minerals potential of Akwa Ibom State.

The Information boss announced that the Council also inaugurated a committee to evaluate Inter Ministerial Projects in the State as part of government’s commitment towards accountability, transparency and integrity.

The Committee, according to the Commissioner, is headed by Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr. Iniobong Essien, while the Commissioner of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon, Commissioner of Education, Prof. Nse Essien, Commissioner of Lands and

Water Resources, Arc. Ime Ekpo and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Mr. Elijah Iyak are to serve as members.

He said the Executive Council also considered the proposed bill for the setting up of a Bureau of Statistics and the need for a statistical roadmap.

On his part, Commissioner of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon, explained that statistical data are required for developmental purposes, planning and other government activities.

Mr Okon stated that the statistical data is essential to planning and would streamline other developmental activities of government, adding that the data will help in the development of the state as donor agencies will have ready information in their quest to render assistance to the State.

“….it is believed that if we are in line with what is happening globally, establishing a Bureau of Statistics where accurate information concerning the state is made available as at when needed will help in the development of the state.

Again, donor agencies will have ready information that will aid them in providing assistance”, he explained.