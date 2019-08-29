NEWS
APC Chieftain Calls For Probe Of Ousted NDDC Ag. MD
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief Richard Kpodoh, has called for a comprehensive probe of all activities and transactions of the ousted Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Nelson Brambaifa.
Kpodoh, who made the call in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said even though Brambaifa has been sacked, he must not be allowed to go free because of the rate of decay in the commission.
He said: “The time is now ripe for a comprehensive probe of all activities and transactions of the NDDC under the ousted Acting Managing Director, Prof Nelson Brambaifa.
“The last six months was terrible for the Niger Delta because never in the history of the NDDC have we experienced such bare-faced corruption.
“Brambaifa ran the place like a family affair. His son was chief of staff. His wife was Special Assistant. Where on earth have you seen this?
“When the former acting MD would travel, he would go with his family members and they lavish our money anyhow they wanted. If you see what they did with our money in London during their last trip before he was sacked, you will weep.
“His erase was the worst. They would award so -called contracts for the clearing of water hyacinth but the job will not be done. They will share the money.
“They would award contracts for emergency roads construction and the job will either not be done or it will be very poorly done. Yet, the money has gone.
“Brambaifa is my kinsman but I am ashamed of his performance. Some of us had to stand by him in the early days of his administration but when it dawned on us that he was leading the commission to perdition, we withdrew our support.
“That was why I had to call on the new ministers to institute an audit panel to probe the commission as part of their initial duties. I am happy that he has been sacked. At least, there won’t be nothing obstructing the probe.
“The same Brambaifa went to the collapsing Eleme bridge with a promise that work would start immediately to avoid its collapse.
“About four weeks after, nothing happened and now he has been sacked. Let EFCC probe this man. Thank God that Features key amount is now in the ministry of Nigeria Delta. A can of worms will surely be revealed about his activities.”
Kpodoh also urged the new board to ensure a clear departure from the style of administration adopted by Brambaifa, saying that it behoved on them to clear the mess that Brambaifa put the commission into.
MOST READ
Top Challenger Of Afghan President Says Ready To Quit Elections For Peace
China To Hold Largest-Ever Military Parade On Oct. 1
APC Chieftain Calls For Probe Of Ousted NDDC Ag. MD
Niger Govt. Begins Rehabilitation Of Minna-Bida Road
Expert Hails PMB For Re-Appointing Bello As FCT Minister
Revenue: Bwari Traders Urge Council Boss To Stop Use Of Consultants
Group Advocates Religious Freedom, Peaceful Co-Existence In Nigeria
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED1 hour ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 45 – 50 Minutes In Bed!”
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
$16bn Power Probe Records First Casualties
- LAW19 hours ago
Court Stops APC Primary In Bayelsa
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ogun Govt. Pays N4.8BN To State Pensioners
- NEWS8 hours ago
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
- NEWS22 hours ago
Wike Is Governing Rivers With Fear Of God – PDP
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Barcelona Open Johan Cruyff Stadium
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Bury Expelled From EFL, Bolton Given 14 Days