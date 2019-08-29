Army To Establish Intelligence Cells At Flashpoints Nationwide

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has approved the establishment of intelligence cells at flashpoints across the country to enhance prompt intelligence gathering and address the lingering security challenges.

This came as the COAS approved the relocation of the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps (NAIC) Training College from Lagos to Abuja.

In his remarks at the commissioning of the headquarters NAIC annex complex in Abuja yesterday, Buratai said that he had since assumption of office made deliberate efforts to enhance the overall operational capabilities of the Nigerian Army through targeted infrastructural development to meet international standards.

He said: “Since my assumption of office as the COAS, I have made deliberate efforts to enhance the overall operational capabilities of the Nigerian Army through the implementation of innovative strategy to ensure that the Nigerian Army is always ahead of adversary in this complex and asymmetric threats environment.”

Buratai said the NAIC had benefited greatly due to the primacy of intelligence in combating “contemporary asymmetric threats to national security.

“It is not coincidental that I have made deliberate efforts to lift the general operational capabilities of the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps given the primacy of intelligence in combating contemporary asymmetric threats to national security.

“I believe that a well-equipped and administered NAIC that functions optimally will have a multiplier effect across Nigerian Army operations,” he said

In his welcome address, the Chief of NAIC, Maj-Gen. Samuel Adebayo, said that the structure which houses critical intelligence facilities will revolutionise intelligence collection capability of the corps to produce timely and accurate reports.

“The centre is intended to revolutionise intelligence collection capabilities of the NAIC to produce more timely and more accurate intelligence reports for all ongoing Nigerian Army operations both locally and internationally,” he said

He added that “in order to ensure maximum exploitation of human intelligence, the COAS has approved requests to establish intelligence cells in flashpoints across the country and the relocation of the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps Training School from Lagos to Abuja,”

Adebayo disclosed that Buratai had also approved funds for the training of NAIC staff to man the facilities.