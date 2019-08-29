Bandits Kill 3, Kidnapped 6 On Kaduna-Abuja Road – Police

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three persons and kidnapping of six on the Kaduna Abuja road.

The command’s public relation officer, DSP Yakubu Muhammad who confirmed the incident said “on the 26th August 2019 at about 1850hrs, Armed Men in Military Uniform intercepted some commuters near Masari Village along Kaduna – Abuja Expressway and opened fire on the vehicles, in the process kidnaped six persons.

According to the statement, ” however, due to the prompt response of the Police and other security agents to the scene, three people were later released by the hoodlums due to intensive combing within the area.

“The rescued persons alongside the abandoned vehicles were recovered to Police Station whike concerted efforts are still being coordinated by the joint teams of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, PMF and the IRT to rescue the remaining three victims and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

The DSP also said that the Command wants the public to note that, “while regretting the unfortunate incident, the story being published by some print and social media captioned Bandits killed three and kidnapped dozens is a gross exaggeration and misrepresentation of fact aimed at causing more fear in the minds of the public.

“Thus, the Command enjoins the general public to jettison such report as misleading information while urging the media to uphold high ethical standard of their profession”.

The statement added that all accounts of crime incidents should be verified before publication to avoid being involved in sharing mischief while calling on internet subscribers to be cautious in sharing stories of questionable sources especially via the social media.

The command therefore reaffirmed its unrelenting commitment towards fighting crime and criminality to the barest minimum.