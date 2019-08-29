NEWS
Embrace ADR To Resolve Civil Matters, Civil Defense CG, Gana Advises Nigerians
Controller General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Muhammad Abdulahi Gana has enjoined Nigerians to consider the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) method towards resolving civil crisis rather than embarking on litigation.
Gana gave the recommendation on Thursday while speaking at the final Refresher Course and Peer Review Session for NSCDC Peace Officers drawn from the South West, South East and South South Geo-Political zones held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.
The NSCDC boss explained that ADR remains the only means of settling civil crisis without necessarily overcrowding the judicial processes which in turn could lead to congesting the Nigerian prisons.
Gana, who was represented at the event by the Assistant Commandant General in charge of Zone F, ACG Shem Obafaiye disclosed that the Corp has successfully arbitrate about 72 civil matters, while the sum of about N200 million also recovered from disputants within the year 2018 and 2019.
“The idea was mooted to move away from the traditional ways of settling crisis whereby alternative dispute resolution can be used to solve crisis. In 2018 about 35,000 cases was resolved while in 2019 so far we have recovered the sum of 200million naira for the warring groups”
”We believe the only way to decongest our prisons in the country is to shun litigation and embrace peaceful resolution because nobody comes back from court and remain friends”
CG Gana also charged the newly trained peace officers to take opportunity provided them by the training to maintain peace and tranquillity in the Nigerian society.
He also appealed to the government to instigate the teaching riffle carrying in the Nigerian schools.
“The fear of people when they see people carrying rifle will quench and the sense of security will be imbibed.”
