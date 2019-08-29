Expert Hails PMB For Re-Appointing Bello As FCT Minister

The chairman/chief executive officer (CEO), of an Abuja-based construction company, Masarki Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Yakubu Saidu Karshi, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for re-appointing Malam Muhammad Musa Bello as minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement signed and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, Karshi maintained that Bello has proven beyond doubt, to be a vanguard for President Buhari’s Next Level Agenda.

He noted that the FCT minister has also excelled in his job which, includes but not limited, to completion of on-going or abandoned critical infrastructural projects that positively impact on the life and economy of the city, zero tolerance to corruption, security of life and property, respect for extant rules and general improvement in services.

The CEO said that testimonies abound which reveal that Bello remains one of the foremost performing ministers of the Buhari-led government, which, according to him had earned him re-appointment.

“Even before his first appointment as FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has proven his patriotism, accountability, dedication to duty and broadmindedness in human management and institutional administration.

These exceptional appellations have been part of him. They even became more manifest when he was appointed to manage one of the then most complicated institutions, which is the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCOM).

He also disclosed that Bello has tutored his first appointed on the direction and priorities of the administration, as well as the public service rules and government procurement guidelines, in line with the federal government’s zero tolerance for corruption.