FCTA To Rehabilitate Roads Affected By Flood

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), has promised to rehabilitate, in good time, all rural roads affected by the recent flood incident in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Director of STDD, Engr. Felix Nwankwo, who identified some of the affected roads in Mashafa, Gudupe Bamboyi and Dankubo villages in Bwari area council, disclosed that the roads are currently undergoing procurement.

Nwankwo explained that the technical bids have been done and evaluated, adding that as soon as there is an approval, the financial bid would be completed, leading to the award of the contract.

He reiterated that the administration is very much aware of the issues on the Mpape-Mashafa Road, adding that a new design for the road has been done which included bigger culverts, to replace the existing pipe culverts.

The director therefore appealed to the chairman of Bwari area council, Hon. John Gabaya and the affected communities to be calm, as the FCTA is doing everything possible in ensuring that all dilapidated roads are fixed in good time.