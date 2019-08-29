NEWS
Flood Destroys 250 Houses In Jigawa
Flooding, caused by days of heavy downpour, has destroyed no fewer than 250 houses in Karanka and Diginsa towns in Birniwa Local Government area of Jigawa.
Alhaji Abdullahi Yakubu, the Information Officer in the area, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birniwa on Thursday that the incident occurred on Aug. 27.
He said that the Birniwa Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Mohammad Jaji-Dole, had visited the affected towns for on the spot assessment of the damage.
Yakubu said Jaji-Dole had implored the counsellors representing the areas to forward to him the number of displaced persons for support.
The chairman prayed to God to give the victims the fortitude to bear the loss and called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to them.
The information officer said that the village head of Karanka, Alhaji Abdu Bulama, had earlier called on the council to construct drains to prevent future flooding in the area.
According to him, Bulama blamed the flooding partly on lack of drains, saying the flooding could have been averted if drains were constructed.
“ The chairman said that the plea would be looked into,” he said.
MOST READ
FG,EU Sign €50M MOU On North East Development
NDDC Board: Ondo Group Rejects Edema As Commissioner
Tribunal Upholds Elections Of Sen Abbo, Binos In Adamawa
Attorney General To Liaise With EFCC To Commence Probe Of P&ID $9.6BN Contract
Nasarawa Govt Re-introduces Monthly Sanitation
Activitst Frowns At Brutal Rape Of 5-yr-old Girl In Yola
Makinde Decries Poor Salary In Civil Service
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED5 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 45 – 50 Minutes In Bed!”
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
$16bn Power Probe Records First Casualties
- LAW23 hours ago
Court Stops APC Primary In Bayelsa
- NEWS12 hours ago
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
- NEWS22 hours ago
Insecurity: Army To Establish Intelligence Cells At Flashpoints Nationwide
- NEWS11 hours ago
El-Zakzaky Sponsored By Iran To Replicate 1979 Violent Revolution – FG
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Prof Onalo Thanks Supporters, Reiterate Commitment To APC Ideals
- POLITICS23 hours ago
National Assembly Will Not Fail Buhari – Lawan