Gombe Governor Blames Predecessor For Rot In Education

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday described as a sad development that over 600,000 Out-of-School children abound in his state.

He said UNICEF’S announcement called for sober reflection.

The Universal Children Education Fund (UNICEF), had at the flagging-off of Basic Education Services Delivery for All (BESDA) by the state governor in Malam Sidi, Kwami local government area of the state, made the announcement.

However, the international body said it had trained 300 teachers in the state to assist in taking the children back-to-school.

It also expressed hope that in 2 years’ time and with commitment, no children will be out-of-school in the state.

The UNICEF’S disclosure was made by its head of field operations, Dr. Bani Patak.

But the governor blamed the immediate past administration of Ibrahim Dakwambo for the rot in the education sector in the state.

Yahaya said neither did his predecessor key into international intervention programmes on education, nor any other development scheme that could have brought succour to the people of the state.

While saying there is no alternative to education, the governor restated his administration’s commitment to revamping the sector.

He declared that children would be clothed and fed, noting that adequate provision has been made.

He challenged the traditional rulers in the state, to ensure that all children in their domain were back-to-school.