Gov’ship: Court Stops Bayelsa APC From Conducting Direct Primary

A Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Sagbama has ordered the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to conduct the forthcoming governorship primaries using the direct primary method.

The interim order obtained by aggrieved members of the APC, restrained the NWC of APC from going ahead to conduct the forthcoming primary using direct procedure.

The applicants in the suit are Japan Christopher, Evinson Olotu, Oddu Oyimiebi and Obriki Isaiah, while the first respondents are Adams Oshio and other members of the NWC and the second respondents are Hon Jonathan Amos and members of the State Working Committee of the party.

The applicants prayed the court for an order “abridging the time for which the respondents may enter appearance and file their respective counter affidavits and written addresses to the originating summons within seven days given the time sensitive nature of the suit.”

Also they prayed the court for an “interim injunction restraining the first respondents from adopting the direct primaries procedure for the conduct of the party’s primary election for the 2019 Bayelsa State governorship election pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.”

While granting the order in its entirety, the presiding judge, Hon Justice E. G. Umukoro ordered that the enrolled order of the court be served along with hearing notice to the respondents within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the NWC has shifted the date for the Bayelsa governorship primary from Thursday, August 29 to Saturday, August 31, 2019.

The party has also adopted the direct mode of primary, which according to them is in line with the written request of the Bayelsa State chapter and majority of the stakeholders.

“This is in compliance with the decision of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC), which grants state chapters and majority of party leaders in a state the right to decide on the mode of primary they wish to adopt,” the party said.