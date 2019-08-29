NEWS
Hajj: 2,199 Kaduna Pilgrims Return – Official
The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said on Thursday that 2, 199 pilgrims from the state had returned home after the 2019 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.
Board’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Yunusa Abdullahi, gave the figure in a statement he issued in Kaduna.
Abdullahi said that 554 pilgrims arrived at the Kaduna International Airport at 8.55 a.m. on Thursday aboard Max Airline.
“The total number of Kaduna pilgrims back home at the moment is 2,199,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 3, 544 pilgrims from Kaduna State performed the 2019 Hajj.
MOST READ
NEWS47 mins ago
Kogi Guber: SDP Certifies Natasha’s Candidature
NEWS49 mins ago
Cross River, Epicenter of Agric Value Chain -USAID
POLITICS57 mins ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
NEWS5 hours ago
Embrace ADR To Resolve Civil Matters, Civil Defense CG, Gana Advises Nigerians
NEWS6 hours ago
NGO Cries To CRHA Over Malpractice In Land Use, Allocation
NEWS6 hours ago
Ekiti Seeks 200 Megawatts To Boost Economy
NEWS6 hours ago
Ogun Residents Raise Alarm Over Invasion By Land Speculators
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED13 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 45 – 50 Minutes In Bed!”
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
$16bn Power Probe Records First Casualties
- NEWS20 hours ago
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
- NEWS19 hours ago
El-Zakzaky Sponsored By Iran To Replicate 1979 Violent Revolution – FG
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Prof Onalo Thanks Supporters, Reiterate Commitment To APC Ideals
- NEWS19 hours ago
‘B’Haram:Why Army Adopts New Strategy’
- POLITICS13 hours ago
Lalong Appoints New SSG, Chief Of Staff
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Nigeria Retains Leadership Of Africa’s Mobile Phone Market