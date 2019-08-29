NEWS
Kogi APC Primaries: Gov Bello Salutes Participants, Promises Smooth Exercise
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed gratitude to party delegates from all parts of the state who are participating at the ongoing primaries in Lokoja.
He made the statement on Thursday in Lokoja while expressing pride in the patience and determination displayed by the delegates and said it has given him further reasons to ensure smooth exercise.
A press statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed noted the Governor to have enjoined stakeholders in the APC to play within the ambit of the law for the sake of posterity and harmonious relationship within the APC.
Governor Bello called on the stakeholders to always put the party above all else, adding that it should be about the party and Kogi State in general rather than individual interest.
He noted that his high investment in the security subsector was due to the love he has for peace, adding that no form of development can take place in an atmosphere of rancour and violence, noting that it was only God that gives power.
Governor Bello then restated his commitment to run an all-inclusive government where an infrastructural upgrade would be evenly distributed across all parts of the state.
