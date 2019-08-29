Kogi Guber: SDP Certifies Natasha’s Candidature

***scores 751 in indirect primaries

The opposition Social Democratic Party, SDP has affirmed the candidature of Barr. Natasha Akpoti with 751 votes and 11 invalid votes from party members’ 856 indirect mode primaries adopted by the party.

Natasha was affirmed as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2019 general elections on Thursday afternoon by delegates across the 21 local government areas in Lokoja, Kogi State Capital.

The primary which was headed by the National Officer of the party, Dr. Benson Ogbona witnessed a historic turn up by delegates from twenty one local government of the state.

The chairman said, “having scored the highest number of votes in the primary, with the power vested in me as the returning officer, I declared Natasha Hadiza Akpoti the winner of SDP 2019 Kogi governorship primary”, he said.

In her appreciation speech, Akpoti thanked the 751 delegates who traveled from twenty one local government of the state to vote for her.

“You have entrusted me with your votes and I promise I will never disappoint you. I don’t claim to be intelligent than you, but I have carved a niche for myself through service to the people and I promise to do more and bring opportunities for you and your children.

“I promise to implement free education from primary to secondary school level, make the state tertiary institutions affordable for all and sundry and improve the standard of public schools to international standard.

“In SMEs development, without office I empowered five thousand women across the state with twenty thousand naira free interest loan, I promise I to implement soft loans to helping strengthen the economy and make a Kogi state industrial hub of the nation”, she said.

Akpoti added that she will increase the salary of the civil servants in the state, explaining that when the SMEs are effective there will be more people leaving the civil service for entrepreneur which will reduce the state workforce to create room for civil servants salary increment, promising to introduce free health care service for aged parents.

“My primary assignment as a governor is to ensure safety of lives and properties. Crime thrives in a poor society, I will ensure there’s an effective and running economy where the youth will be engaged and wouldn’t have time to start thinking of crime.

“We are going to ensure there’s enough energy to power every house in Kogi State. Above all, we will work with the federal government to ensure Ajaokuta steel is revived to have more industries in the state and generate thousands of jobs for our unemployed youth”, she said.