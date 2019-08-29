Kwara Assembly Seeks Termination Of Lease Agreement On Tourist Kitchen

The Kwara State House of Assembly yesterday asked the state government to direct Harmony Holdings Limited to terminate the lease agreement on Tourist Kitchen with immediate effect.

The House made the call while considering a report of the Committee on Youth, Sports, Culture, Tourism and Information on the Investigation of True Ownership of Bubble 007 (Tourist Kitchen) Ilorin.

The speaker, Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu while reading the resolutions of the House said the need to terminate the lease agreement became expedient in the interest of the people of the state and expressed confidence that the Hon. Saheed Popoola led ad- hoc committee would do thorough investigation on the activities of Harmony Holdings regarding the state government owned properties.

Chairman of the committee, Hon Ayokunle Awolola had while presenting his report, observed among other things, that the Harmony Holdings Ltd claim that the first lease agreement with Zest Management was skewed against the interest of the state and the manner as well as circumstances the lease changed to Island Trading Nigeria Limited led to the termination of the first lease agreement.

The committee equally observed that in the new lease agreement tenor has been reduced from 25 years to 15years, pointing out that it doubts if the rent took cognisance of the highbrow location of the property.