POLITICS
Lalong Appoints New SSG, Chief Of Staff
Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has approved the appointment of Prof. Danladi Abok Atu as the Secretary to the State Government and Mr Noel Donjur as his Chief of Staff.
The appointments were announced in a statement by Dr Simon Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.
Until his appointment, Prof. Atu was the Director, Institute for Peace and Social Rehabilitation, University of Abuja.
Donjur, the new Chief of Staff, is a former Commissioner for Works in the state and presently a member of the Plateau State Economic Council.
According to the statement, both appointments take immediate effect.
