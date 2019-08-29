 LASG Taskforce Clamps Down on Illegal Commercial Motorcycles Operators

The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Agency on Thursday said they have commenced clampdown on illegal commercial motorcycle operators plying restricted routes including all inner streets across the state.

The Chairman of the Agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, who disclosed to Journalist yesterday at the headquarters office in Oshodi area of the state said the clampdown which started on early hours on Thursday had 125 motorcycles impounded for flouting traffic regulations around Ejigbo and Cele bus-stops.

He stated that agency was compelled to embark on the crackdown, sequel to a series of complaints received on daily basis from innocent members of the public about criminal activities perpetrated by the illegal commercial motorcycle operators both early morning and late at night.

“We are going to make sure that there is total compliance with the Lagos Traffic Regulations by all commercial motorcycle operators in all our Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas as well as by those operating within inner streets,” he said.

Egbeyemi noted that, ‘’In accordance with the Traffic Laws, every motorcycle operator must wear crash helmets, be above 18 years, not ride on kerb/median/road-setbacks, avoid restricted routes, not carry more than one passenger/pregnant woman/Adult with baby/Child below 12 years, not install any musical gadgets, must wear an apron, not operate beyond 10pm, operate with a rider’s permit and have their motorcycle registered with Government.

“Research conducted by the government revealed that most riders of the illegal commercial motorcycles are not from Nigeria but from neighbouring countries and that some of them are also involved in criminal activities in the state”

He warned all commercial motorcycle operators to ensure that their motorcycles are duly registered with the government as anyone caught would be seriously dealt with in accordance with the law, adding that the general public, especially motorists must ensure that their valuable items are safely kept while in traffic.

The Chairman solicited for the cooperation of all residents in providing useful security information about criminal activities around them to security agencies through the Lagos State free emergency toll Lines.