NEWS
Loss Of Family Values Cause Of Insecurity – ACP Ishaku
The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Head Compliant Response Unit, Force Headquarters, Markus Ishaku has blamed Boko Haram insurgency and other violent crimes across the country on moral decadence and decay in family values, warning that if nothing is done quickly to address the ugly trend, the next generation will bequeath a failed society.
ACP Ishaku said this on Thursday during the 2- day workshop on “Inter-agency collaboration Workshop for Security Actors and Stakeholders on Countering Violent Extremism in Nigeria”, organised by CLEEN FOUNDATION in conjunction with the OPEN SOCIETY FOUNDATION, held in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.
He said: “The insurgency today is a failure on the part of families. Of course, if the family is doing right things, the children will not be in wrong places at the wrong time. So this is what you get when you don’t inject right values into the upcoming generation and I am scary of what next generation will bequeath from us. I think something must be done fast
“When the right values are enthroned, the right end products, the right fruit are harvested. So when you don’t have the right values,of course what you will harvest at the end of the day is people that are morally bankrupt which manifests violence we see today. Wrong value wrong results,” he added.
He advised parents to inject right values into their wards and keep talking to them on the benefits of right values.
Continuing he said:” Society must enthrone values that will yied right results, values of honesty, values of contentment, values of hardwork. These are kinds of values that will bring society we desire.” IG Adamu further said.
In his welcome address, the Executive Director CLEEN Foundation, Dr. Benson Olugbuo said the workshop is aimed at bringing together key experts from the state to identify the issues pertaining to right violation arising from counter insurgency operation to make strategic recommendation towards addressing them.
Dr. Olugbuo who was represented by Mrs Chigozirim Okoro, the Program Manager Public Safety and Security CLEEN FOUNDATION said:” As an organisation, we believe that engendering peace, security and human rights compliance in countering violent extremism could be achieved if conscious efforts and commitments are made towards engaging key stakeholders in dialogue and awareness creation on human rights compliance, and need for increased synergy in the counter violent extremism, in the north east region ,” he added.
MOST READ
Kogi Guber: SDP Certifies Natasha’s Candidature
Cross River, Epicenter of Agric Value Chain -USAID
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
Embrace ADR To Resolve Civil Matters, Civil Defense CG, Gana Advises Nigerians
NGO Cries To CRHA Over Malpractice In Land Use, Allocation
Ekiti Seeks 200 Megawatts To Boost Economy
Ogun Residents Raise Alarm Over Invasion By Land Speculators
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED13 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 45 – 50 Minutes In Bed!”
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
$16bn Power Probe Records First Casualties
- NEWS20 hours ago
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
- NEWS19 hours ago
El-Zakzaky Sponsored By Iran To Replicate 1979 Violent Revolution – FG
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Prof Onalo Thanks Supporters, Reiterate Commitment To APC Ideals
- NEWS19 hours ago
‘B’Haram:Why Army Adopts New Strategy’
- POLITICS13 hours ago
Lalong Appoints New SSG, Chief Of Staff
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Nigeria Retains Leadership Of Africa’s Mobile Phone Market